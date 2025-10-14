Walmart Launches AI-First Shopping Experience, Customers Can Checkout Within ChatGPT

Walmart announced on Tuesday (Oct. 14) that it has partnered with OpenAI to create AI-first shopping experiences, allowing customers and Sam’s Club members to complete purchases directly within ChatGPT using Instant Checkout.

The partnership expands Walmart’s use of artificial intelligence across its retail operations and reflects a broader industry shift toward conversational and predictive commerce. Through this integration, customers can plan meals, restock essentials, or find new products by chatting with the system and Walmart will handle the transaction from start to finish.

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart Inc. “That is about to change. There is a native AI experience coming that is multi-media, personalized and contextual. We are running towards that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI.”

Sam Altman, cofounder and CEO of OpenAI, said, “We’re excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler. It’s just one way AI will help people every day under our work together.”

Walmart described the collaboration as an example of “agentic commerce,” where AI shifts from a reactive tool to a proactive system that learns, plans and predicts, helping customers anticipate their needs before they do. The concept aligns with OpenAI’s goal of enabling agents to assist users across everyday tasks from organizing information to completing purchases all within one interface.

The company said it already applies AI across several areas of its business. These include enhancing product catalogs to reduce fashion production timelines by up to 18 weeks, improving customer-care resolution times by up to 40 percent, and training associates in AI literacy through tools such as ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI Certifications, as reported by PYMNTS.

Walmart emphasized that its approach remains “people-led and tech-powered,” using AI to “remove friction and make everyday moments easier, smarter and more delightful.” The company said the goal is not to replace human connection but to use technology that supports convenience and simplicity.

The announcement follows OpenAI’s broader push to make digital shopping more seamless. Earlier this month, the company introduced Instant Checkout, a feature that lets users buy products directly within ChatGPT from participating merchants. The technology allows customers to view suggested items, confirm payment and shipping details, and complete the purchase without leaving the chat window. OpenAI said the system functions as a “digital personal shopper,” securely relaying order details between the user and merchant.

According to PYMNTS, AI agents are reshaping how consumers discover and purchase products by shortening the distance between search and checkout. Rather than browsing through thousands of listings, shoppers increasingly rely on conversational systems that narrow choices to a few personalized options and execute the purchase instantly.

Walmart’s partnership with OpenAI highlights how these AI-driven systems are moving from experimentation to mainstream deployment. As McMillon noted, the aim is to evolve beyond static eCommerce models toward dynamic, contextual interactions that blend human-like assistance with retail scale. “Helping people save money and live better has always been our focus,” he said. “With AI, we can continue doing that in new ways that make shopping simpler, more personal and more convenient.”

