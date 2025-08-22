Workday Wellness to Integrate Chime Workplace Financial Solutions

The Workday Wellness employee benefits platform will integrate the Chime Workplace suite of financial wellness solutions, enabling employers to offer additional benefits.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The integration is part of a new partnership between human resources (HR) and finance provider Workday and consumer FinTech company Chime, the firms said in a Friday (Aug. 22) press release.

Chime Workplace offers financial tools for managing money, savings, credit building and other tasks, according to the release.

Workday customers can enable these benefits through the Workday Wellness platform, which allows employers to gain insights into the benefits employees want in order to improve their programs and add new offerings, per the release.

“Employees today are increasingly looking to their employers for competitive financial wellness benefits,” Cristina Goldt, general manager, HCM, workforce management and payroll at Workday, said in the release. “Our partnership with Chime makes it easy for Workday customers to provide their workforce with financial wellness tools directly through Workday Wellness.”

Jason Lee, chief of Chime Enterprise at Chime, said in the release that employers are also looking for financial wellness solutions they can provide to employees.

“By integrating Chime’s capabilities with Workday Wellness, organizations can deliver measurable improvements in financial health while strengthening engagement across their entire workforce,” Lee said.

The Chime Enterprise business unit was formed after Chime’s June 2024 acquisition of Salt Labs, an enterprise technology company that was founded by Lee and whose flagship product is an employee rewards benefit.

Chime said at the time that Lee would join Chime and that Chime would launch a new business enterprise called Chime Enterprise that would be led by Lee and would focus on accelerating Chime’s growth through the employer channel.

In May, Chime Enterprise introduced a tool called PayTV that is designed to offer payroll professionals real-time confirmation when workers can access their pay.

Meanwhile, Workday announced Tuesday (Aug. 19) that it selected DailyPay as its partner for on-demand pay in the United States and Canada, strengthening an existing relationship between the two companies and providing a more connected experience for their joint customers.

The Workday platform is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world, including more than 60% of Fortune 500 businesses.