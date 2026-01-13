PayPal Teams With Deutsche Bank to Scale Payment Solutions

PayPal says it is expanding its years-long partnership with Deutsche Bank.

This effort is designed to provide “enhanced payment solutions” throughout the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, PayPal said in a Tuesday (Jan. 13) news release.

Under this agreement, Deutsche Bank will scale up the merchant settlement, payouts and begin withdrawals and collection solutions for PayPal in the U.S., while offering additional sport in Europe and APAC.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, as well as the deepening of a strong relationship that we have nurtured for more than a decade with PayPal,” said Ole Matthiessen, global co-head of corporate bank at Deutsche Bank.

“By combining PayPal’s global reach with Deutsche Bank’s expertise in Cash Management and Merchant Solutions, we are adding more resiliency and diversification to our platform,” added Kausik Rajgopal, executive vice president for strategy, partnerships and corporate development at PayPal. “With this expansion we will be able to grow the commerce solutions we deliver to our customers worldwide.”

PayPal also recently teamed with Microsoft to support the launch of the tech giant’s Copilot Checkout. As covered here last week, this service lets shoppers browse and pay without needing to leave Copilot.

For its part, PayPal will power “surfacing merchant inventory, branded checkout, guest checkout and credit card payments, starting with Copilot.com,” the companies said in a news release.

“Collaborating with Microsoft marks another step forward in our strategy to support merchants and consumers in AI-powered shopping experiences,” said Michelle Gill, general manager of small business and financial services for PayPal. “By integrating PayPal’s agentic commerce services with Copilot’s intelligent shopping platform, we are enabling seamless, reliable transactions for both merchants and consumers.”

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke recently with Dave Szuchman, head of global financial crime at PayPal, for a panel discussion on the evolution of fraud.

As that report noted, the “scam attack surface” has evolved from email inboxes to social feeds, direct messages and online marketplaces, all environments where trust is built socially, rather than institutionally.

Younger, digitally native users are increasingly the target of scams because they are comfortable moving money quickly, dealing with multiple apps and responding in real time.

“Social media has been a great equalizer in scams,” Szuchman said. “That’s where the grooming activities are occurring … and then our platforms are being utilized as part of that ecosystem. This is an ecosystem problem.”