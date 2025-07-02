Papaya Global Integrates Citi Solutions to Enhance Cross-Border Workforce Payments

Papaya Global has integrated Citi’s payment solutions to enhance cross-border payments made through its workforce payroll and payments platform.

The integration of Citi’s CitiConnect for API, Payer ID and WorldLink solutions adds support for key currencies, enhances payment routing and strengthens redundancy, Papaya Global said in a Wednesday (July 2) press release.

These solutions will help global businesses pay employees and contractors accurately, compliantly and on time, according to the release.

Together, the solutions help these businesses meet the challenges they face around manual inputs, data security, foreign exchange (FX) rates and land dates, the release said.

Papaya Global’s platform delivers workforce payments in 160 countries and more than 130 payout currencies, while offering visibility and control over these payments, per the release.

“Working with Citi and utilizing its payment solutions, we can deliver the precision, reliability and compliance necessary for companies wishing to scale with confidence,” Papaya Global Co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez said in the release.

It was reported in March that Papaya Global added Citibank as a sponsor bank, joining the company’s other sponsor, JPMorgan Chase. Guez that the relationship with Citi would enable Papaya Global to expand to new geographic regions and enhance its cross-border payment capabilities.

The rise of the contingent workforce — including freelancers, gig workers, remote teams and cross-border hires — is pushing companies, banks and FinTechs to rethink the infrastructure supporting global compensation, Guez told PYMNTS in an interview posted in June.

“It’s a very interesting landscape today,” Guez said.

Papaya Global announced in May that it launched a dedicated platform designed to help enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) manage and pay contingent workers. The Contingent OS platform provides a financial infrastructure that encompasses vendor management systems, payroll compliance, invoice verification and instant global payments.

In April, the company announced a partnership with AKT, a human resources (HR) cloud solutions provider specializing in global SAP integration, and rolled out an integrated workforce payment solution for companies that use SAP’s human capital management (SuccessFactors) and vendor management systems (Fieldglass) to pay employees and contractors across international operations. This collaboration helps companies manage payments to globally dispersed internal and external workers.