Personnel

Former Wells Fargo EVP Colleen Taylor Joins American Express

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

Colleen Taylor, a Wells Fargo alum, will join American Express as the company's new president of merchant services, a press release announced.

In her new role, Taylor will report to Global Merchant and Network Services President Anré Williams. She will "lead the organization that acquires and manages the relationships with the millions of merchants that accept American Express across the U.S.," per the release.

Williams said Taylor's previous experience with Wells Fargo would be an asset.

“With 30 years of experience in banking, merchant and B2B industries, Taylor is a seasoned, strategic leader who brings broad and deep expertise, along with a valuable external perspective, to American Express,” Williams said. “She is the ideal person to build on the momentum we have in our U.S. merchant business and fuel its growth into the future.”

Taylor worked with Wells Fargo as the executive vice president of merchant services, where she oversaw the strategic direction, financial management and leadership of the bank's merchant services business. She also worked as the executive vice president at Mastercard, where she managed product development and growth for the North American chapter of the company for fields like B2B, government and emerging payments.

Taylor has also worked at Capital One, Wachovia Bank and J.P.Morgan Chase.

Taylor said she views her new position as a way to get involved in the new, more complex world of payments.

“The payments landscape has grown in complexity with the move to digitization, [with] many more key stakeholders involved in the end-to-end processing of a transaction,” Taylor said, according to the release. “I look forward to joining American Express and helping to continue to drive innovation and deliver differentiated products, services and capabilities to our merchant and acquiring partners.”

American Express has seen revenues fall drastically due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with reductions in consumer services, commercial services, merchant services and more.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP STUDY – SEPTEMBER 2020

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

7.5K
B2B Payments

How B2B eCommerce Drives Commercial Transit's Business Model Shift

Amazon packages
5.6K
Retail

Amazon Creates Its Own Black Friday

Fiserv Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option
5.1K
Buy Now Pay Later

Fiserv Adds Buy Now, Pay Later Option

Driving Commercial Adoption Beyond The Card
4.9K
B2B Payments

Looking Beyond The Card To Drive Commercial Adoption

4.7K
Investments

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $2.5B Stake In Wells Fargo

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week
4.2K
Politics

McConnell Says Senate Could Vote On Stimulus This Week

retail inventory
4.0K
Retail

Retail Inventory Levels Move In The Right Direction

Second Stimulus Check Not In GOP’s Pared-Down Package
3.7K
Economy

Second Stimulus Check Not In GOP’s Pared-Down Package

3.6K
Security & Fraud

China To Roll Out Global Data Security Standards

3.3K
Retail

Klarna Debuts Social Shopping In The UK

3.2K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Gauthier: No One Can Predict Retail’s Future, So Innovate Around What Won’t Change

3.1K
Faster Payments

On Demand Pay Finds A Home In Financial Services

2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australia Bans Crypto Investor For 7 Years For Alleged Fraud; UK Digital Payments Startup Ziglu Debuts P2P Payments In Fiat, Crypto

2.8K
Digital Payments

J.P. Morgan On The Digital Transformation Of Corporate Liquidity Management

2.8K
Disbursements

The Number Of Disbursements Is Increasing, The Number Sent Instantly Barely Breaks 10 Percent