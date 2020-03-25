Branchless bank and FinTech Green Dot has reported that Dan Henry will step in as its new president and CEO, and will also join the board of directors.

Henry took the reins on Wednesday (March 25), replacing interim CEO William I. Jacobs and interim President Christopher Brewster. Jacobs will remain as the board’s chairperson and Brewster will move to the board and serve as chairperson of the audit committee, Green Dot said in a statement.

“Dan is a highly regarded leader and accomplished executive with operational expertise and over two decades of deep experience in the FinTech space. He is also an innovator who has spearheaded, built and operated two publicly-traded payments companies,” said Jacobs. “The board and management team are confident Dan is the perfect candidate to lead Green Dot into its next chapter, and we want to thank our consultants and other stakeholders, including Starboard Value LP, for their support and guidance during our search process. We could not be more excited to welcome Dan to the Green Dot family.”

Henry was the CEO of prepaid debit card firm Netspend from 2008 to 2014. He navigated its initial public offering (IPO) in 2010, and in 2013 he led the company in a $1.4 billion all-cash sale to TSYS.

“I am honored to join Green Dot and look forward to working with the company’s many talented team members to continue driving the mission of transforming the financial services industry through powerful partnerships and innovative products and services,” said Henry. “I see significant potential to build upon Green Dot’s solid foundation that combines its bank charter with its market-leading banking-as-a-service FinTech platform.”

Henry co-founded the digital payments firm Euronet Worldwide in 1994 with his brother-in-law Michael Brown. Henry served as president and CEO at Euronet through 2006 and was a board member until 2008.

In 2017, he was appointed director of security firm The Brink’s Company and was elected chairman of the financial services company Paysign in 2018.

Green Dot’s fourth-quarter earnings for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019 showed an increase in total operating revenues of $249.3 million. During the same period in 2018, the company’s operating revenue was $245.1 million.