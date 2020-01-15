Former CFPB Dep. Director Named DFS Advisor

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) has announced that Leandra English, the former deputy director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), has been named special policy advisor to DFS Superintendent Linda Lacewell, according to a release.

English worked under former CFPB Director Richard Cordray. She will be in charge of various policy initiatives, including financial services, consumers and other issues involving the DFS.

English stepped down from the CFPB in 2018 after President Trump nominated Kathy Kraninger to be the permanent director.

“I will be stepping down from my position at the Consumer Protection Bureau early next week, having made this decision in light of the recent nomination of a new director. I want to thank all of the CFPB’s dedicated career civil servants for your important work on behalf of consumers. It has been an honor to work alongside you,” she said in a statement to her colleagues at the time.

The DFS oversees and regulates banking, insurance and financial institution activities throughout the state, including the 17 state-chartered credit unions.

New York Credit Union Association President and CEO William J. Mellin said he was excited about the appointment of English.

“Leandra English brings a wealth of government, consumer and financial policy experience to the DFS. She is someone who clearly understands the unique structure and mission of credit unions, as well as the important role credit unions serve in the consumer financial space,” he said. “On behalf of New York’s credit unions, I congratulate both Ms. English and the department on this new position. We look forward to working with Ms. English as we continue our already strong relationship with the DFS and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration.”

Before joining the CFPB, English worked in the U.S. Office of Management and Budget and the Department of the Treasury.