Green Dot Bank Names Ex-H&R Block CEO As Its Chief

Greg Quarles, formerly of American State Bancshares, will be the new CEO for Green Dot Bank, according to a press release.

Quarles, in that role, will report directly to Green Dot Corporation CEO Dan Henry.

The release notes Green Dot Bank is one of the company’s “biggest competitive advantages” in the way it combines Green Dot’s retail distribution, ways to reach customers directly and tech capabilities to deliver modern banking solutions.

Henry said in the release that Quarles will be an advantage for the company.

“Through his more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the banking and payments industries, Greg has demonstrated a track record of leading change, driving results and strengthening operational risk and compliance, and is well positioned to lead Green Dot Bank’s continued transformation,” Henry said, according to the release.

Quarles said he has been “incredibly impressed by Green Dot Corporation and Green Dot Bank team members and their commitment to serve Green Dot’s customers while building a stronger foundation for the future,” according to the release.

At American State Bancshares, Quarles was responsible for leadership of the bank and worked with strategic initiatives to steer commercial growth, the release states.

In addition to his time with American State Bancshares, Quarles also previously worked as CEO of H&R Block Bank, where he oversaw the company’s growth to $5 billion in total assets during tax season and service offered to over 6 million clients annually, with $25 billion in transactions annually.

Green Dot has seen other leadership changes this year, with ex-Walmart senior vice president Daniel Eckert tapped as the company’s new executive vice president.

In addition, the company is currently working to launch a new mobile banking service for undocumented immigrants, who have historically been left out of the banking world.

