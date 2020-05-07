Personnel

Former Walmart SVP Daniel Eckert Tapped As Green Dot EVP

Daniel Eckert has been tapped as the new Green Dot executive vice president and chief product, strategy and development officer, making him responsible for all product vision, strategy and development for Green Dot’s product and Banking-as-a-Service needs, according to a press release.

Eckert is coming off a tenure at Walmart, where he worked as senior vice president for Walmart Services and Digital Acceleration. In that position, he was responsible for accelerating Walmart’s omnichannel workings as a company.

According to the release, Eckert helped to grow Walmart’s business by nearly three times what it was when he joined in 2010. He was also a big part of the creation and implementation of Walmart’s money transfer services, Walmart2Walmart and Walmart2World.

This is not the first time Eckert has worked with Green Dot; in 2019, he spearheaded the launch of TailFin Labs, a collaboration between Green Dot and Walmart that worked on innovative new products that “[sat] at the intersection” between retail and consumer financial services.

Before Walmart, Eckert worked at HSBC, where he handled venture development and payment products. He also previously worked at JPMorgan Chase, Accenture and as entrepreneur and president of an early-stage banking company.

He has also been a logistics officer with the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Daniel has been a valued Green Dot partner since he joined Walmart in 2010 and has a deep understanding of our business and the role we play in the financial lives of our customers,” said Dan Henry, Green Dot president and CEO.

Henry said Eckert had “served as a catalyst for Green Dot’s creativity” as he worked for better innovations for various programs and platforms the company supported. Henry praised Eckert’s “unique ability” to balance customer satisfaction with upholding solid business models.

Henry himself was only tapped to lead GreenDot in March, coming from a varied and rich background of FinTech experience.

