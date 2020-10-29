i2C Hires Exec To Push Growth In Mexico

Digital payment and banking provider i2c has tapped ex-Citibanamex payment executive Miguel Olvera as its new regional director of business development in Mexico, according to a press release.

In his new role, Olvera will be responsible for accelerating expansion efforts and working on strategic alliances with banks, FinTechs, merchants and other third-party ecosystem participants.

Olvera previously worked for Citibanamex, the largest financial institution in Mexico, and has over 13 years of experience working in the finance world, with experience working internationally and introducing new products to the market, the release stated. At Citibanamex, he worked with credit cards, commercial banking and process optimization. Olvera also worked on establishing Wirecard's presence in the market for the past three years at Wirecard Mexico.

Olvera called it "exciting" to join i2c now because of rising expectations in the payments world.

“In the process leading up to my joining the company and since, I’ve come to appreciate what a truly digital and configurable platform can mean to our market and the possibilities it can offer in terms of changing the way we design, deliver, evolve and manage products over their lifecycles,” he said, according to the release.

Kevin Fox, i2c executive vice president and head of sales, said in the release that Olvera "brings with him a wealth of payments and FinTech knowledge, experience and contacts in one of the world’s most robust and promising markets.”

In separate news, Jim McCarthy, president at i2c, spoke with PYMNTS on the massive shift to digital payments. With deals and mergers abounding, and a flux of new special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) boosting initial public offerings (IPOs), McCarthy said he had been surprised by the strength of the merchant side of commerce in the transition to digital.

He said he knew of many companies on the hunt for mergers and acquisitions, with events as big as the pandemic often creating ideal ways for them to expand their businesses.