Personnel

Interim CEO Gibbons Hired Permanently At BNY Mellon

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Interim CEO Gibbons Hired At BNY Mellon

Thomas Gibbons, the interim CEO at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), has been named permanently to the position, according to a report by Reuters.

Gibbons was put in charge in September of last year after the departure of Charles Scharf, who left to become the CEO of Wells Fargo.

“The Board conducted a comprehensive search process over a number of months, and we concluded he is the right person for the job,” said Chairman Joseph Echevarria.

Gibbons was the head of the bank’s clearing, markets and client management division before he was named to the new position. That department was reportedly responsible for almost 50 percent of the bank’s earnings. Before that, he spent nine years as the bank’s chief financial officer.

BNY Mellon recently went through some other changes as well. In October, the bank’s former Vice Chairman Bill Daley left the institution after only working in the position for five months. Daley’s appointment at the bank followed an unsuccessful bid to become the mayor of Chicago. Before that, he was the White House chief of staff under President Obama and was at JPMorgan Chase for almost a decade. Daley used to work with Scharf when they were both at JPMorgan. Since November 13 of last year, Daley has been working as the Vice Chairman of Public Affairs for Wells Fargo.

In other executive news, Mastercard announced last month that Ajay Banga will be leaving his CEO role next January to assume the company’s executive chairman position. Chief Product Officer Michael Miebach will take over the chief executive role.

Meanwhile, cloud-based payments technology company Aliaswire announced in a press release that it has hired Jed Rice, a former PayPal executive, as its new CEO, and has appointed him to its board of directors.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: WHY SWIFT GPI IS JUST THE BEGINNING 

On Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists Vincent Kilcoyne and Roland Brandli of SmartStream for an in-depth discussion on the need to use transformative digital strategies to remain relevant in today’s challenging financial landscape. The discussion will cover strategies that will allow clients to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulation.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30. Instacart workers plan a strike for March 30.
10.3K
Coronavirus

Instacart Shoppers Plan Strike For Better COVID-19 Protections, Pay

eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap' eCommerce Fills Only Part Of 'Retail Gap'
7.1K
eCommerce

eCommerce Filling Only Small Part Of ‘Retail Gap’

Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline Lyft Directs Drivers To Pursue Amazon Positions As Rides Decline
4.9K
Ridesharing

Lyft Directs Drivers To Take Jobs At Amazon

GrainChain has switched to Symbiont GrainChain has switched to Symbiont
4.6K
B2B Payments

GrainChain Accelerates Farmer Payments With Blockchain

Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand Amazon needs more employees for grocery services amid the virus and new demand
4.5K
Amazon

Amazon Tells Employees To Transfer To Grocery Work

4.0K
Startups

Satellite Internet Startup OneWeb Closes After SoftBank Fund Raise Fails

Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks, Coronavirus, loans, credit cards, banks,
3.5K
Coronavirus

Lenders Tighten Reins On Loans, Credit For SMBs, Households

Tink has acquired Eurobits Tink has acquired Eurobits
2.5K
B2B Payments

Open Banking Platform Tink Acquires Eurobits

The World Unfiltered: Quarantined At Home The World Unfiltered: Quarantined At Home
2.5K
Coronavirus

The World Unfiltered: What We’ve Learned About Each Other In The Last Two Weeks (Whether We Wanted To Or Not)

Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19 Creating Healthcare Innovation From COVID-19
2.4K
Coronavirus

The Healthcare Innovation Opportunities Out Of The COVID-19 Crisis

coronavirus rent tenant coronavirus rent tenant
2.4K
Retail

US Mall Owner Taubman Tells Tenants To Pay Up

Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans Venmo and CashApp want to be considered as ways the government can pay Americans
2.3K
Payment Methods

Venmo, Square Cash Vie For Stimulus Funds Distribution

How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home How A UK Startup Is Bringing High Street Home
2.1K
Retail

How An eCommerce Startup Is Bringing UK’s High Street Home

debit cards debit cards
2.0K
Next-Gen Debit

A Debit-Enabled Fix To In-Store Checkout Abandonment

airbnb airbnb
1.9K
Coronavirus

Airbnb Execs Take Less Pay, Sideline $800M Marketing Plans