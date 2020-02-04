Former PayPal Exec Joins Aliaswire As CEO

Cloud-based payments technology company Aliaswire announced that it has hired Jed Rice, a former PayPal executive, as its new CEO, and has appointed him to its board of directors, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 4) press release.

Aliaswire is currently under a transformation of sorts, and it has actively started a new period of growth. The company’s DirectBiller platform has added more customers than ever before, and it also introduced PayVus, a merchant “acquiring and issuing platform that is transforming the small and medium size business credit market.”

In 2019, Aliaswire won the National Automated Clearing House Association (NACHA) ACH Network Challenge, as well as the Electronic Transaction Association (ETA) Innovation Award.

“Aliaswire is delivering great value and driving transformational change in the market with its compelling and innovative approaches to payments. The company is well-positioned for the next stage of strategic growth and I feel fortunate to join the team at this exciting time,” Rice said. “I look forward to working with not just the management team but all of my Aliaswire colleagues, our partners, and customers to help the company achieve its full potential of delivering truly innovative technology and services to market.”

Rice was at PayPal for almost five years, and he ran a global, cross-functional team that combined digital payment and customer engagement to new markets, and he added nine figures of new transaction processing volume, the release said.

The newly-appointed CEO “has extensive operational experience bringing new technologies and services to market across multiple functional areas — strategy, go-to-market planning, direct and channels sales, product development, corporate development, and marketing,” the release said.

He also has more than 20 years of senior leadership.

“Jed’s track record of helping to lead technology and payments companies from early market innovators through rapid growth and into market leaders make him a natural fit for Aliaswire,” said Scott Shaw, CEO of the Kessler Group and a member of the Aliaswire board. “He brings experience, leadership, and vision that will help accelerate our growth in the future.”