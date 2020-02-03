Personnel

Trulioo Taps Amex Exec, ID Vet As Board Member

Global identity verification provider Trulioo has tapped American Express (AmEx) executive Lisa Stanton to join its board of directors, Trulioo announced on Sunday (Feb. 2). 

Stanton will help guide the Canadian firm in its mission to “verify the globe.” She is a board advisor to the Nationwide Building Society in London and serves as an advisor to FinTech startups. She has more than 20 years of payments and digital security experience. 

Prior to AmEx, she was the chief executive officer (CEO) at the digital intelligence firm InAuth and helped secure the company’s Series A funding round. AmEx acquired InAuth after first becoming a customer and investor.

“I’ve known Trulioo for years and really admire what the team has built. I always considered Trulioo to be the most innovative player in the digital identity space and way ahead of the competition,” said Stanton. 

“As digital fraud and ID theft continue to rise and as two billion people still lack access to traditional banking, now is a critical time to leverage the power of digital ID and risk mitigation solutions to solve these complex challenges. Existing Trulioo customers understand that digital identification is opening the door to expanded, more personal and secure relationships with users, and I’m eager to be a part of its mission to verify the globe,” Stanton added.

Before InAuth, Stanton was the founder of the U.S. division of Monitise, where she hosted a mobile banking and payments platform for banks and credit unions.  

Stephen Ufford, CEO of Trulioo, said that Stanton brings a unique set of qualifications to the board of directors as well as extensive expertise in a cross-section of financial services — traditional finance, security and FinTech. 

He added that she will be a “massive asset to Trulioo” as the firm builds on last year’s momentum and sees a “period of significant growth.”    

In July, Trulioo expanded its global identity verification services to customers in new countries, including Bahrain, Iceland, Qatar and Georgia.

