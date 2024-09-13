Cellpoint Digital Appoints Payments Head Mark Patrick Chief Revenue Officer

CellPoint Digital appointed Mark Patrick, who had been its global head of payments since 2019, to be its chief revenue officer.

Patrick succeeds Greg Worch, who retired, the company said in a Wednesday (Sept. 11) press release.

In his new role, Patrick will lead the company’s growth and expansion in the commercial aviation, hospitality and overall travel industries, where demand for payment orchestration solutions like those offered by CellPoint Digital is surging, according to the release.

“As chief revenue officer, Mark oversees CellPoint Digital’s revenue strategy and global business development teams as well as the development of a new account management function,” CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding said in the release. “This comes amidst growing demand from businesses seeking to streamline their digital payment capabilities while countering the major challenges they face with existing providers to deliver a seamless service.”

Before joining CellPoint Digital in 2019, Patrick served as chief operating officer at FinTech startup Intrapay, CEO at mobile commerce firm GoSwiff (now PaySwiff), and general manager and regional head of the Ingenico (formerly Global Connect) ePayments business in the Asia-Pacific region, per the release.

“It has been a career highlight to be a part of CellPoint Digital’s growth story and to stand at the forefront of optimizing customers’ path to purchase across digital channels,” Patrick said in the release. “This business-critical issue will only grow in importance as consumers increasingly opt for alternative payment methods and demand friction-free payment experiences.”

The embedded finance opportunity rests at the intersection of increasing digitization and the corresponding behavioral expectations of end users, PYMNTS reported in December.

“There is a lot of success in the SMB market using [embedded finance] to satisfy their customers and present this as an innovation,” Tom Randklev, global head of product at CellPoint Digital, told PYMNTS at the time in an interview. “The whole ecosystem is inherently managed, which creates efficiencies and a delightful customer experience.”

In January, CellPoint Digital and Virgin Atlantic formed a partnership to make transactions for travelers on the British air carrier seamless and more secure.

The companies said CellPoint Digital’s payment orchestration capabilities would provide Virgin Atlantic with reduced transaction costs, greater control over payment processes and acquirer relationships, and centralized management of its entire payment ecosystem.