Mangopay Names Meta Veteran Sergi Herrero as CEO

Payments infrastructure provider Mangopay has chosen Sergi Herrero as its new CEO.

Herrero, a veteran of companies such as Meta, Square and BNP Paribas, is replacing Romain Mazeries, who is stepping down as chief executive, the Paris-based company announced Tuesday (Sept. 17).

“Sergi brings a wealth of experience and vision that aligns perfectly with our ambitions for Mangopay,” Xavier Garambois, chairman of the Mangopay board, said in a news release. “Mangopay is on an exciting growth trajectory and we are confident that Sergi is the right leader to take the business to its next stage of development.”

Before this latest role, Herrero served as global director for payments and commerce partnerships at Meta, launching and expanding its payment and commerce capabilities. He also held senior executive positions at Square and BNP Paribas, and served as co-CEO of the telecommunications company VEON.

“Mangopay provides transformational payment solutions for platforms internationally. Our offering for this expanding area of the ecommerce industry is both innovative and highly differentiated,” Herrero said.

Mazeries, who was part of Mangopay’s founding team and served as CEO for the last six years, will remain a part of the board of directors and “will continue to work closely with the company,” the release said.

PYMNTS spoke earlier this year with James Butland, U.K. managing director at Mangopay, about the “digital renaissance” underway in B2B payments, as companies work to modernize their antiquated processes.

“Businesses are becoming much more aware and much more savvy about how to operate digitally,” Butland said, explaining that dealing with B2B payments offline comes with “a lot of admin, a lot of costs and time lost.”

More recently, Mangopay Vice President of Product and Data Maciej Pitucha contributed his thoughts on fraud prevention to the PYMNTS eBook, “The Implications of Uncertainty.”

“The most effective way to safeguard against these risks is to monitor current baseline metrics and look out for spikes and anomalies — things like how many new users there are, transaction volume and payment methods used in a specific region or during a specific period,” wrote Pitucha. “These anomalies are yellow flags that prompt us to take a closer look.”