DailyPay Appoints Former Uber CFO Nelson Chai to Executive Chair

Earned wage access platform DailyPay has tapped Uber’s former CFO to lead its board of directors.

In a Wednesday (Jan. 8) press release, DailyPay announced Nelson Chai will be providing strategic oversight to the company as executive chair.

The release noted that Chai brings more than three decades of experience in finance and technology to the role.

“Over his extensive senior leadership across globally recognized companies, Nelson has executed many successful growth strategies, and we look forward to having his valuable experience and insights at DailyPay,” DailyPay CEO Stacy Greiner said in the release.

Chai served as Uber’s CFO from 2018 to 2023, which included leading the ride-sharing and food delivery giant’s IPO, a $2.65 billion acquisition of Postmates in 2020 and the $2.25 billion acquisition of logistics operator Transplace in 2021.

His previous senior leadership positions include CEO of Warranty Group, president of CIT Group, as well as CFO roles at Merrill Lynch, New York Stock Exchange Euronext and Archipelago Holdings. He currently serves on the boards of Chubb and Thermo Fisher Scientific, the release said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Chai departed Uber on Jan. 5, 2024.

Chai stated in the release: “DailyPay is an industry leader. The team has built an incredible mission-driven company empowering workers and helping them achieve personal work and financial goals. Impressively and at the same time, DailyPay is helping employers gain a competitive advantage in recruiting, retaining, and increasing worker productivity. DailyPay is a profitable platform, and I look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

DailyPay has expanded its services in recent months, focusing on solutions that assist workers in managing their finances more effectively. In September, PYMNTS reported that the company was bringing earned wage access to the U.K. In October, the company added an international remittance feature that enables users to send money to friends and family worldwide.

The company has also been recognized for its recent growth, being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list as one of North America’s fastest-growing technology firms.

According to DailyPay research, employees using the company’s services are more engaged, with 55% taking extra shifts due to the platform’s flexibility.