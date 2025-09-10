Marqeta Names Mike Milotich Permanent CEO

Marqeta, a card issuing platform that enables embedded finance solutions, announced Tuesday (Sept. 9) the appointment of Mike Milotich as its CEO and a director, effective immediately.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Milotich has served in this position on an interim basis since February, a role he held concurrently with his position as CFO.

Judson C. Linville, chair of the Marqeta board, credited Milotich for playing a “key role in strengthening the company’s operations and financial foundation, driving improved profitability and unlocking opportunities for growth” since joining Marqeta.

Following a “thorough search,” the board concluded Milotich was the right leader, describing him as a “highly respected executive with strong customer connections and deep knowledge of both our business and industry.”

Linville further lauded Milotich’s proven abilities as a “talented team builder and thoughtful and steady hand” during his interim leadership, stating, “With Mike at the helm, Marqeta is well-positioned to execute our strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

The board will now commence a search for Marqeta’s next CFO, with Milotich continuing in the CFO role until a successor is identified.

Milotich’s background includes serving as Marqeta’s CFO since February 2022, overseeing financial planning and analysis, corporate development, accounting, settlement, and investor relations functions. Before Marqeta, he was senior vice president of corporate finance and investor relations at Visa, and held various business analysis roles at PayPal and American Express.

Last month, Marqeta officially acquired TransactPay to bolster its card program management capabilities in the United Kingdom and Europe.