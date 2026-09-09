Huntington Bank Names Truist Vet Brant Standridge as President

Huntington Bank has named a new president as part of its CEO succession plan.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Brant Standridge, who has served as president of consumer and business banking since joining Huntington four years ago, will now oversee all of the lender’s revenue generating businesses, the bank announced Tuesday (Sept. 8).

Steve Steinour, who plans to continue as chairman and CEO of Huntington for several more years, says he will remain focused on company strategy and execution.

“Brant is an exceptional leader with deep banking experience, strong operating discipline and a clear focus on delivering for customers and colleagues,” Steinour said.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

“Since joining Huntington, he has played an important role in advancing our growth agenda and strengthening alignment across our businesses. He has been a strong champion of our culture and has helped reinforce the values and purpose of Huntington. In this expanded role, he will be responsible for the continued revenue growth and performance of the bank.”

In an interview Wednesday (Sept. 9) with Bloomberg News, the two executives said Standridge was given responsibility for pursuing two recent acquisitions at a time when Steinour and the bank’s board had begun looking for potential CEO candidates.

“We’re in a budget season for the first time on a combined basis,” Steinour said. “It gives Brant the opportunity to plan and chart the revenue growth for the company for the next year, and frankly through the decade along with our other colleagues.”

Before joining Huntington, Standbridge worked for Truist and its predecessor, BB&T. Steinour told Bloomberg Huntingdon will likely promote someone to head its consumer and regional banking unit under Standridge next year.

The Bloomberg report notes that Huntington is part of a group of regional banks that have recently been sketching out their succession plans, choosing new leaders to replace executives who led the banks during the 2008 financial crisis.

These include Fiserv veteran Mike Lyons moving to Truist to succeed longtime CEO Bill Rogers, and Gunjan Kediabecoming CEO of U.S. Bank in 2025.

The report added that Citizens Banks CEO Bruce Van Saun has told Bloomberg News that he sees Brendan Coughlin as his most likely successor, without sharing a timeline for his exit.