Trump to Announce Country-Based Reciprocal Tariffs Wednesday

President Donald Trump will announce his reciprocal tariffs Wednesday (April 2) at a White House event with members of his Cabinet in attendance.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday (March 31) that the announcement will focus on country-based tariffs, with sectoral tariffs to be added as well, but not necessarily on that day, Bloomberg reported Monday.

Leavitt did not provide details about the rate of the reciprocal tariffs, or which countries will be targeted, according to the report.

Trump told reporters Sunday (March 30) that he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs with “all countries,” per the report.

The new tariffs will join the ones Trump has already imposed on Canada, Mexico and China, and on automobiles, steel and aluminum, the report said.

Trump has also threatened tariffs on copper, pharmaceutical, semiconductor and lumber imports, according to the report.

It was reported Wednesday (March 26) that Trump was expected to announce a broad range of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, designed to drive down other countries’ trade barriers by applying rates that match the tariffs each country imposes on American imports.

In a video shared Monday on X by the White House’s Rapid Response 47 account, Leavitt said that the reciprocal tariffs will come in response to other countries’ tariffs on American goods, including the European Union’s 50% tariff on dairy, Japan’s 700% tariff on rice and India’s 100% tariff on agricultural products, and Canada’s 300% tariff on butter and cheese.

“This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets, and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades,” Leavitt said in the video. “So, it’s time for reciprocity, and it’s time for a president to take historic change to do what’s right for the American people, and that’s going to take place on Wednesday.”

Trump shared a graphic in a Monday post on Truth Social showing 17 companies that are exploring expansion in the U.S.

“Companies are pouring into our Country at levels never seen before, with Jobs (and Money!) to follow,” he wrote in another post on Truth Social.