Real Estate

Consumers Plunge Back Into Homebuying Market

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Consumers Plunge Back Into Homebuying Market

There’s good news for the economy on the home-buying front.

“Purchase applications increased 9 percent last week – the sixth consecutive weekly increase and a jump of 54 percent since early April,” said Joel Kan, an economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). “Additionally, the purchase loan amount has increased steadily in recent weeks and is now at its highest level since mid-March.”

Mortgage applications ticked up 2.7 percent for the week ending May 22 compared to the previous week, as states moved to increase economic activity. The new data comes from the MBA’s Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey.

However, as Kan noted in a prepared statement, although mortgage rates were close to the association’s “all-time survey low, refinance activity was essentially flat, but still 176 percent higher than last year. Conventional refinance applications increased 2 percent, while government refinancing was down almost 7 percent.”

At the state level, New York saw purchase applications rise 19.7 percent as the COVID-19 crisis eased. In California, non-seasonally adjusted home purchase applications rose 11.6 percent.

The survey, which has been conducted weekly since 1990, covers over 75 percent of all U.S. retail residential mortgage applications.

In other homebuying news, sales of new single-family homes were up 0.6 percent in April compared to March, but they fell by 6 percent compared to April 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

One of the big challenges as the U.S. reopens the economy is consumers’ lack of willingness to plunge back into public life. PYMNTS’ ongoing survey of 10,000 consumers shows that many will require a vaccine to alleviate their fears of dying. This will make it difficult for the U.S. economy to recover in the months ahead.

In early March, most consumers measured the duration of the pandemic in terms of weeks, but that has changed radically.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
3.7K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
3.6K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Macy's Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes
3.4K
Retail

Macy’s Unveils $1.1B Offering Of Senior Secured Notes

Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency Connected Tech Helps Cities' Resiliency
2.8K
Intelligence of Things

Smart Cities Can Emerge Stronger From The Pandemic

2.7K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.7K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

digital first banking digital first banking
2.7K
Digital-First Banking

What Banking’s ‘Wave Three’ Might Look Like

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.6K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

2.6K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.6K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

OECD flags OECD flags
2.6K
Economy

OECD Reports Largest Decline In GDP Since 2009

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.5K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.4K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.4K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch
2.3K
Retail

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch