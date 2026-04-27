Visa Says Payouts Should Move at the Speed of Need

Watch more: Visa Direct With Visa’s Jim Filice

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Last month, Jim Filice wound up in the same place millions of consumers do when money disappears into the payment system: on the phone, asking where it went.

He had moved money from his bank to an investment platform. The setup was digital and smooth, until it wasn’t. After a couple of days, the money left his bank account, but the investment platform still showed it was “waiting on the bank.” By day five, even Visa’s vice president, head of NA domestic money movement had become, in his words, one of those “where is my money” guys.

After the calls, the investigation and the wait, Filice learned that the bank had cut a paper check and sent it to the brokerage — even though the two offices were less than a five-minute walk apart.

PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster’s response said it all: “Is someone walking it to the bank?” It was a funny line, since as it turns out, they could have and gotten it there faster. But it also exposed a serious truth: Many companies have digitized the front end of the experience, only to let the last mile fall back into paper, delay and guesswork.

That is why this real-time payouts conversation is more interesting than the usual “faster is better” argument. As Webster put it later, “If you ask 10 people if you’d like money right away, I can’t imagine 10 people would say, ‘Nah, I’ll just wait.’”

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Filice agreed, but he pushed the idea further.

“Speed’s important. Fast is important, but it’s what fast solves for that we really need to talk about,” he told Webster. “It’s about that certainty.”

For him, the real value is not the stopwatch. It is knowing when the money will arrive and not having to wonder whether it is lost, delayed or stuck somewhere no one can see.

Timing Is Everything

That certainty matters most when a payout is needed at a bad moment. Insurance claims, healthcare reimbursements and many investment payouts do not happen on a good day. They usually show up because something already went wrong: a flooded basement, a broken car or a medical expense paid out of pocket. Filice’s point was that the delay is not just inconvenient.

For households already managing tight budgets, waiting days for money that has already been approved can mean juggling bills, delaying repairs or turning to expensive borrowing just to bridge the gap.

The pain is not limited to the receiver. Webster zeroed in on the internal cost companies create for themselves when they move money slowly. Every delayed payout can trigger “where is my money” calls, disputes and questions to service teams that still cannot give a clear answer.

Filice said many organizations have spent years improving the front end such as digitizing claims, building apps and making it easier to submit requests, but have left the payout itself outside that redesign, as if it were someone else’s problem.

That gap becomes expensive fast. Filice said fraud tends to live in the three-to-10-day window where there is uncertainty around the payment. Add call-center costs, disputes and the need to reissue transactions and slow payouts stop looking like a harmless legacy habit. They become an operating burden.

From the sender’s point of view, the upside of real-time payouts is straightforward: fewer checks floating in the mail, fewer support headaches, lower fraud exposure and a better handle on cash leaving the business.

Organizationally, Visa makes the case that technical modernization is already there. The company said it can route money to cards, bank accounts and digital wallets through a single connection, and it highlights account validation, payment-status visibility and risk and compliance tools as part of the package. Actual fund availability depends on U.S. receiving financial institutions. It also points to broad reach across currencies, countries and more than 12 billion payment endpoints in 195 enabled countries and territories and 150 currencies. In other words, the infrastructure argument is getting weaker. The harder question now is whether companies are willing to redesign the payout experience with the same attention they have given the rest of the customer journey.

The Choice-Consistency Tension

So, what do senders actually want: more payout options, or more consistency? Filice’s answer was essentially both, but at different layers. Consumers want choice because choice feels like control. He pointed to gig platforms, earned wage access providers and gaming companies as proof that when people are offered faster ways to get paid, adoption can be very high. But behind that choice, what senders really want is consistency. They want a payout process that works the same way every time, is easy to explain, easy to reconcile and easy to trust.

That also helps explain why the card-based conversation has gotten easier. People already live in a world of Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo and Cash App. They already expect money to move quickly. And many are more comfortable sharing a debit card credential than handing over bank routing details, which can feel more intrusive.

Filice’s argument is that checks still win too often not because people love them, but because they are familiar and simple in the moment. A modern payout option works when it removes friction for the receiver without creating complexity for the sender.

That is the two-sided benefit in plain English. For senders, faster payments mean efficiency, lower costs, tighter control and fewer unpleasant surprises. For receivers, the benefit is emotional as much as financial.

“It is control. It’s certainty, it’s confidence, it’s trust,” Filice said. “It’s simply meeting my expectation.”

That may be the clearest way to frame the market now: real-time is no longer a nice-to-have. Slow increasingly feels broken.

After the Payout

So why is there still resistance? Some of it is real. Companies do have to approve claims, verify who should be paid and make sure the amount is right. Compliance and fraud are not imaginary concerns.

But Filice’s point is that those concerns often get mixed up with a different question: what happens after the payout is approved. Once the business has decided to send the money, the remaining blockers are often legacy processes, integration work, old habits and the lingering belief that paper is safest because everyone has a mailing address.

There is also a business-model problem. In sectors like insurance, healthcare and government, customers do not always switch providers easily, so the urgency is lower than it is for digital-first investment or gig platforms. But that does not mean the cost of slow payouts disappears. It shows up in trust. It shows up in service costs. And it shows up in the quiet message a company sends when it says a payment has been approved but still cannot say exactly when it will arrive.

Webster ended by asking Filice what no one ever asks him about real-time payouts, but should. His answer went beyond speed, beyond payment methods and even beyond customer experience.

“I wish people actually looked at the numbers more holistically and end-to-end,” he said. “How does this impact my entire business from start to finish? Then you can start to dig into the true value at every step.”