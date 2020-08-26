Chipotle Debuts Quiz Game With BOGO Rewards

Chipotle is rolling out its new trivia game, Chipotle IQ, which will allow high-scoring players to win bonus points, a press release says.

The idea signals that the fast-food retailer is moving further into a new digital space, in which consumers are rewarded for the extent of their brand knowledge, the release says.

"We're introducing a test our fans will actually be excited to take," said Chris Brandt, the company's chief marketing officer.

Those who answer the 10 random questions correctly could win a buy one, get one (BOGO) promotion. The questions will include things "inside and outside the restaurant" and will include multiple-choice and true-or-false questions, along with write-in answers. Those who get a perfect 100 percent on the test are eligible to win the BOGO prize.

Chipotle's chief restaurant officer, Scott Boatwright, spoke with PYMNTS recently on why it's important to consider the digital consumer during the coronavirus pandemic, in light of on-premise dining being banned for a large portion of the year.

Boatwright noted that a large number of the digital app's new users were mostly new to the Chipotle brand. Those customers seemed to be interested in the restaurant's loyalty program, even though that program is only around a year old.

Boatwright also said the company is exploring ways to continue innovating with its mobile app and brand, though he believes that people would always gravitate toward physical get-togethers whenever possible. He noted that the mobile order-ahead trend is still strong, and that there is the possibility of taking delivery in-house in the future.

PYMNTS also recently quoted experts as saying that the future of restaurants, for the time being, would seek alternate ways to operate given that many customers are afraid to venture out due to the coronavirus.