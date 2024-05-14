Square Adds 5 New Integrated Solutions for Restaurants

Square has formed several new integrations and partnerships with organizations serving food and beverage (F&B) companies.

The provider of commerce solutions also said that 45% of F&B sellers adopt a third-party solution within their first year of using Square, according to a Tuesday (May 14) press release.

“Restaurants today rely on a variety of tools and services to drive operational efficiency, manage labor costsand find new avenues for growth in an increasingly competitive and challenging landscape,” Ming-Tai Huh, head of food and beverage at Square, said in the release.

To help these businesses find and use integrated solutions, Square launched its App Marketplace a decade ago, according to the release.

Some of the latest partner integrations now available to F&B businesses are SevenRooms, which allows restaurants to see reservations and customer insights on their point of sale (POS) system; Restaurant365, which helps restaurants manage their accounting, workforce and store operations; 7shifts, which gives operators access to restaurant performance data in real time; Popmenu, which helps restaurants grow their digital presence; and Olo, which lets operators view orders from all their digital channels in one place.

Square has also formed industry partnerships with food service distributor Performance Foodservice and three restaurant associations — the Illinois Restaurant Association, the California Restaurant Association and the New York State Restaurant Association — to better serve F&B businesses with its solutions.

In addition, Square has rolled out a new machine learning (ML)-powered recommendation engine for partner integrations. This tool provides personalized, timely recommendations to sellers.

“The value of ensuring food and beverage businesses can seamlessly build the technology stacks that best fit their operations is evident in the engagement and growth we’re seeing, and Square is committed to providing sellers with best-in-class integrations that help them more easily navigate the complexities of running and growing their business,” Huh said in the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that technology is now a critical part of the restaurant experience, helping these businesses streamline business operations and meet consumers’ growing appetite for seamless experiences.

Restaurants are increasing their digital engagement capabilities, and consumers are eagerly embracing this, according to “Inflation Puts Technology on the Menu for Restaurants,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and American Express collaboration.