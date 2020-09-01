SMBs

American Express To Offer SMBs More Flexible Payment Plan

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
American Express

American Express is bringing out a new option pitched to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs): the opportunity to Pay Over Time for holders of Green, Gold and Platinum Business Cards at the start of their November billing cycle. The move was aimed at helping its customers “meet their cash flow management needs” during uncertain times, the company said in a press release.

The new payment option will apply to both new and existing cardholders.

“While American Express is known for our no pre-set spending limit, pay-in-full charge card model with our iconic Green, Gold and Platinum Cards, we’ve long heard from our card members who are small business owners that increased payment flexibility is important to them, said Brett Sussman, vice president of global commercial card lending at American Express. “Pay Over Time is another step in our broader strategy to provide business owners the flexible solutions they need to easily and efficiently manage payments and cash flow, through varying operating environments.”

The company said its Pay Over Time option “gives business owners the option to either carry a balance with interest on eligible purchases of $100 or more, or to pay the balance in full, providing more flexibility to pay based on what’s best for their business.” In addition, the release said, cardholders “can turn the Pay Over Time feature off and back on at their discretion, giving them greater control of how they want to pay.”

As an example of how the feature might work, American Express said a restaurant hard hit by the pandemic could use its Business Gold Card “to stock up on technology and supplies to meet the growing demand of online and takeout orders.”

In June, American Express rolled out a $200 million program designed to boost spending at SMBs by cardholders as the pandemic hit. The “Shop Small” deal offers “eligible and enrolled” U.S. cardholders the opportunity to get $5 back after they spend $10 or more, up to 10 times “when they Shop Small online or in-store” through Sept. 20. For the program’s various rules, see the company's Shop Small website.

In announcing the program in late June, the company said its efforts to aid SMBs would include an additional $10 million to fund a grant program to help U.S. Black-owned small businesses recover from the COVID-19 economic crisis.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS AND AMAZON PAY CONVERSATION: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT – CONSUMER TRUST

From tiny Main Street shops to the tech giants of Silicon Valley, companies are working fervently to revive and reinvent the economy. With a digital shift clearly dominating post-pandemic commerce, tune in to this three-day series to hear directly from Amazon Pay about new digital priorities, nurturing trust in virtual relationships, and the delicate balance of technology and tenderness that keeps humanity first in ever more digital lives.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.7K
CFO

Report: Putting An End To AP Invoicing Errors

online mortgage
3.5K
Real Estate

Blend CEO: Why Mortgage Lending Needs More Data, Not More Documents

2.5K
Payment Methods

PayPal’s ‘Pay In 4’ Expands Installment Credit Options For PayPal Users

2.3K
SMBs

New Report: How Online Marketplaces Can Capture The $129 Billion Small Business Seller Opportunity

How TikTok Could Help Walmart's Social Commerce
2.2K
Social Commerce

Why Walmart’s Knocking On TikTok’s Door

2.1K
Gig Economy

Meeting The Payments Needs Of Cross-Border Gig Workers

TikTok
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Report: China Must Approve TikTok Sale Under Its New Rules On AI

1.8K
Loans

SBA Eyes Fees Paid To Rocket Loans, Contractor In Loan Program

Neflix Makes Freebie Pitch To Hike Market Share
1.7K
Retail

Netflix To Offer Some Free Shows To Hike Market Share

1.7K
Security & Fraud

Visa Takes Aim At Unemployment Insurance Fraud

1.7K
Taxes

Temporary Payroll Tax Deferral Plan Starts Sept. 1

1.6K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: US Seizes Crypto Accounts Tied To N. Korean Cyberattacks That Stole $29M; Australia Probes Horse Racing Group Linked To OneCoin Crypto Scam

United Airlines
1.6K
Travel Payments

United Drops Change Fees On Domestic Flights

Reliance Fires Against Amazon In India Battle
1.6K
Retail

Reliance Retail Fires Shot Against Amazon In Battle For India

Credit Unions Are Betting On Microbusinesses
1.5K
Credit Unions

Credit Unions Are Betting On Microbusinesses