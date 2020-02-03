SMBs

Goldman, Amazon Discuss SMB Lending Partnership

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Goldman, Amazon Discuss SMB Lending Partnership

Goldman Sachs and Amazon are in discussions about the possibility of partnering for small and medium-sized (SMB) business lending in the U.S., Financial Times reported on Monday (Feb. 3).

Goldman would use its latest lending technology to offer SMB loans on Amazon’s lending platform as soon as next month, two sources told FT. The project is expected to be co-branded.

In March of 2019, Goldman and Apple joined forces to form a co-branded credit card, the Apple Card. The deal gives Goldman direct access to Apple’s more than 100 million U.S. subscribers.

Executives at Goldman have pointed to the Apple Card as the “most successful credit card launch ever.” Of Goldman’s $7 billion in consumer loans and card balances in 2019, card lending accounted for “a significant portion.” Consumer loans are also processed through Goldman’s retail banking arm, Marcus.

Amazon has already dipped its toes into small-business lending and found ways to cut into banks’ revenues while also competing against prepaid card issuers. The eCommerce giant had in excess of $863 million in outstanding small business loans at the end of 2019. Loans were primarily issued to SMB merchants that sell on the site, and bank partnerships were leveraged in some foreign markets.

John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody’s, told FT that by using banking partnerships, Amazon could “significantly extend” its SMB lending platform, “without any associated credit risk of regulatory obligations (in the context of capital and liquidity and so forth).”

Talk of an SMB lending partnership with Amazon comes on the heels of Goldman’s CEO David Solomon telling shareholders that the bank would see a revenue boost from new collaborations.

Goldman is transitioning from trading and investment banking to a comprehensive financial services group. Recent consumer undertakings were lower than 3 percent of 2019 revenue. Last year, cards and consumer loans comprised under 1 percent of its $993 billion in total assets.

At its recent Investor Day, Goldman said “banking as a service” was on the horizon for 2020, with plans for third parties to “white-label” their products.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

Despite consumers’ affinity for instant payments, many state and local governments use legacy methods like paper checks for disbursing funds to consumers. In the new State And Local Government Disbursements Report, PYMNTS talks with representatives from local governments in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas to find out why checks persist and what it will take to replace them.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting MYOB, Xero, invoice finance solutions, accounts receivable, supply chain finance, b2b, accounting
3.3K
B2B Payments

Accounting Firms MYOB, Xero Eye Invoice Finance Solutions

runway fashion runway fashion
2.6K
Investments

Moda Operandi Raises $100M To Invest In Upscale Fashion Marketplace

eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise
2.6K
Security & Fraud

eSkimming Malware Attacks On The Rise

credit cards credit cards
2.5K
Markets

Cashless Growth Pushes Visa, Mastercard Stock Up 50 Pct. In Past Year

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers
2.5K
Retail

Why Consumers Are Firing Traditional Retailers

Casper mattress Casper mattress
2.2K
Retail

Casper IPO Could Mean Reduced Value For Prior Investors

India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify India, Gaana, music, Streaming Service, Surpasses, Apple, Spotify
2.1K
International

India’s Gaana Streaming Service Far Surpasses Apple, Spotify

bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency bitcoin daily, hack victims, bermuda, blockchain, new york supreme court, cryptocurrency
2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Hack Victims To Receive $13.8M; Bermuda Gov’t Boosts Blockchain Adoption

Takeaway.com Takeaway.com
2.0K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Takeaway Says Just Eat Takeover Is Done Deal

Super Bowl Commerce Preview Super Bowl Commerce Preview
1.9K
Retail

Super Bowl Commerce Preview: Avocados, Spiteful Beer And A $6M Thank-You

Walmart Amazon whole paycheck Walmart Amazon whole paycheck
1.8K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: 150M Prime Members And Super Bowl Commercials Take The Field

Macy's To Open New Store With Beauty Focus Macy's To Open New Store With Beauty Focus
1.8K
Retail

Macy’s To Open New Store Format With Beauty Focus

Policygenius Notches $100M For InsurTech Growth Policygenius Notches $100M For InsurTech Growth
1.8K
Investments

Policygenius Notches $100M For InsurTech Growth

1.8K
The Weekender

Kobe Bryant, Virtual Cards, Self-Service Technology Top This Week’s News

Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy Mastercard, CEO, Ajay Banga, global payments system, gps, cross-border, data, privacy
1.6K
Mastercard

Mastercard CEO Pushes Back Against National Payments Systems