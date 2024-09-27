Embedded lending is growing in popularity around the world. It promises convenient, streamlined access to financing for specific expenses from within merchant, business and other platforms. This proves impactful for individuals and microbusinesses and small businesses (MSBs) that want to align their cash flow and expenses.
Across six major world markets, 15% of consumers and 18% of MSBs have recently used this type of lending. We find greater adoption in some countries, however. In the U.S., 17% of consumers have recently taken advantage of embedded lending, for example. In India, 37% of MSBs have used it.
However, users widely experience friction that detracts from their experience. The biggest problem area is the application process, with many consumers and MSBs that recently used this lending reporting issues. Lenders that address these issues will reach and retain many more customers.
“The Embedded Lending Opportunity: Global State of Play,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, explores the state of play for embedded lending across six major economies, examining both the consumer and MSB market segments. The report draws on a 360-degree study of lenders and end users, conducted between Jan. 13 and March 15.
