Gregorys Coffee Builds Scale as Trade Pressures Brew

Highlights
Gregorys Coffee positions itself between mass-market chains and specialty cafés, using operational systems to deliver high-quality coffee at volume, targeting time-pressed customers who want craft without delays.
The company mitigates tariff and supply chain volatility through diversified sourcing, flexible pricing, and efficiency-driven tech adoption—shifting from 80% cash payments to 90% digital transactions.
Post-2020, Gregorys diversified its locations and customer base via mall and lifestyle center partnerships, franchise growth with Craveworthy, and a broader appeal to reduce office-district reliance.
The coffee industry has long been split between the mass-market efficiency of global chains and the artisanal cachet of specialty cafes. Think: giants like Starbucks and Dunkin’ on one end, and single-origin, pour-over purists on the other.