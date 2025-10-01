SMBs Tap Working Capital to Fuel Agility by Aligning Financing and Procurement

Highlights
SMBs are shifting from seeing working capital management as a CFO-only task to using it as a cross-functional strategy that links procurement, compliance and sourcing, enabling agility in responding to tariffs, supplier disruptions and liquidity pressures.
End-to-end visibility, supported by tools like the U.S. HTS and affordable cloud analytics, helps mid-market firms anticipate trade-related risks, adapt sourcing strategies and compete with larger firms.
By combining innovative working capital solutions with tariff-aware procurement, mid-market firms can unlock savings, improve cash flow and better invest in growth despite global volatility.
Small– to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face the ongoing challenge of how to compete on cost without compromising quality or compliance, particularly against today’s backdrop of global uncertainty.