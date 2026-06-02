SMB Owners Face New Exit Playbook as Main Street Evolves

Highlights
America’s small business market is entering a massive ownership transition as millions of aging SMB owners prepare to retire, creating more competition among sellers and giving buyers greater leverage in evaluating deals.
Buyers now prioritize operational maturity over legacy reputation, placing higher value on businesses with clean financials, scalable systems, recurring revenue, digital infrastructure and reduced dependence on the founder.
Exit planning is evolving from a late-stage liquidity exercise into a long-term business strategy, with organizational maturity and repeatability becoming as important as revenue growth in determining deal outcomes.
Small businesses should think big when preparing for a sale. Like a big business, that is.