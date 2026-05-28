Suppliers Rewrite the B2B Playbook as AI Makes Buyers Smarter

Highlights
AI-powered procurement tools are eliminating the information advantage suppliers once held, enabling B2B buyers to compare vendors, analyze contracts, benchmark pricing and evaluate risk in hours instead of weeks.
Winning suppliers are responding by helping customers move faster with less perceived risk through simplified implementation, transparent pricing, clearer onboarding and faster paths to measurable value.
Competitive advantage is shifting toward companies that structure product and performance data for AI readability and build trust through verifiable outcomes, operational transparency and evidence-based credibility rather than marketing claims alone.
Digital transformation and now artificial intelligence were supposed to make enterprise buying resemble consumer commerce: frictionless, automated and self-directed.