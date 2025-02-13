Coupa Brings Agentic AI Features to Spend Management Platform

Coupa has unveiled more than 100 new features for its spend management platform.

The new features, announced Thursday (Feb. 13), are aimed at boosting operational efficiency and supplier collaboration and engagement.

“Every product release brings us closer to Coupa’s vision of a fully autonomous spend management future,” Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa’s chief product and technology officer, said in a news release.

“Agentic AI will play a central role in making our collaborative global trade network grow,” he added. “The innovations in our latest release sharpen our direct spend capabilities for customers, improving how both buyers and suppliers connect and collaborate, transact, and grow their business.”

Lombardo added that Coupa has also introduced new offerings for its supply chain design and planning solution, aimed at helping customers analyze scenarios and make faster and better business decisions.

The company’s new agentic artificial intelligence (AI) offerings include contract intelligence, which is designed to “improve contract language analysis and process more contracts with standard and custom field extraction with AI advancements.”

There’s also the “Rapid Network Explorer,” which the company said can accelerate the generation and analysis of supply chain scenarios to help customers eliminate “low-impact scenarios and provide “a significant improvement in scenario run time for modelers to drive fast decision making.”

The announcement follows a similar product rollout by Coupa in April, which also included 100-plus new features.

PYMNTS spoke recently with Bill Wardwell, general manager at Coupa Pay and Treasury, about the increasing stakes for fraud prevention as digital payments innovation continue. New risks such as fraud and security vulnerabilities, compliance demands, counterparty reliability and payment failures, test consumer trust in the system.

“These threats aren’t just financial; they strike at the heart of trust,” Wardwell said in an interview for the What’s Next in Payments series, “The Payments Circle of Trust and Risk.” “A single breach can erode years of goodwill, undermining customer confidence and causing significant reputational damage.”

Fraud and security breaches are a persistent threat for the payments industry, made worse by the rapid evolution of cybercrime. Wardwell cited advanced tactics such as business email compromise, cyberattacks and artificial intelligence-driven deepfakes to illustrate the new stable of sophisticated fraud schemes.

“The challenges are formidable, but they also present an opportunity,” PYMNTS wrote. “With the right technologies and strategies, businesses can transform security from a necessary expense into a competitive advantage.”