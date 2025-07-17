Netflix to Roll Out Interactive Ads Later This Year

Highlights
Netflix expects its advertising revenue to double in 2025, fueled by successful upfront deals and the global rollout of its proprietary ad tech stack.
The company is expanding into new verticals, including gaming and live entertainment venues like Netflix House, set to open in late 2025.
Netflix raised its full-year revenue forecast to as high as $45.2 billion, citing subscriber growth, price increases and higher ad sales.
Netflix said Thursday (July 17) that it expects advertising revenue to roughly double in 2025, as the company introduces interactive ads in the second half of the year.