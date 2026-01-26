Why 2026 Will Reward CFOs Who Treat Liquidity as a Living System

Working capital is just about protecting the downside. As volatility reshapes supply chains and access to capital, a widening gap is emerging between finance leaders who can move liquidity in real time and those who cannot. The “2025–2026 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: How 1,457 Global CFOs and Treasurers Use Working Capital to Grow Their Businesses,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, reveals how CFOs are turning cash, cards and data into a system built to act before opportunity passes them by.