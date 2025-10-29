Embedded Finance Grows Up And Raises the Stakes for Every Marketplace

Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues

Embedded finance has moved from experiment to expectation, and the results are reshaping the marketplace economy. Nearly every platform now offers embedded payments, wallets or lending, but the real winners are those that turn management of regulation and risk into competitive advantages. Get the details in “Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta collaboration.

Inside the October Report
  • Embedded finance drives double impact: 64% of marketplaces report lower customer churn and 51% see new revenue streams from embedded finance tools.
  • Compliance defines success: 81% of marketplaces face regulatory hurdles, making strong oversight and risk management the top criteria for vendor selection.
  • Separating leaders from laggards: High-performing firms align embedded capabilities—wallets, payouts, and lending—with clear business goals for retention and monetization.

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