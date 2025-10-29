Embedded Finance Grows Up And Raises the Stakes for Every Marketplace
Embedded finance has moved from experiment to expectation, and the results are reshaping the marketplace economy. Nearly every platform now offers embedded payments, wallets or lending, but the real winners are those that turn management of regulation and risk into competitive advantages. Get the details in “Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta collaboration.