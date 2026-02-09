90% of FinTechs Offer Embedded Payments as Competition Intensifies

FinTechs Tap Embedded Payments to Deepen Customer Relationships

Embedded finance is a staple feature of FinTechs. Every firm surveyed has already embedded at least one capability, and embedded payments have become the default entry point. But the new story is what happens next: As FinTechs push beyond payments, the risks shift from external threats like fraud and regulation to internal strain and execution pressure.

Download “FinTechs Tap Embedded Payments to Deepen Customer Relationships,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta collaboration, for more.

Inside the February Data Brief
  • Nine in 10 FinTechs surveyed offer embedded payments, making it the main way companies begin adding financial features to their products and customer experiences.
  • Most FinTechs say embedded finance improves customer experience and trust, and 57% say it helps reduce churn and/or increase revenue.
  • FinTechs cite fraud risk and regulatory challenges, and firms with more embedded capabilities increasingly report internal strain, making strong compliance a key success requirement.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and consent to the sharing of your information with our sponsors, where applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Sponsors may use this information to contact you directly. You may update your preferences or withdraw your consent at any time.

    Subscribeto our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    The Next Revolution in Digital Payments

    Travel Firms Embrace Embedded Wallets to Boost Revenue and Conversion
    B2B Platforms Expand Embedded Finance to Enhance Customer Experience, Drive Revenue
    Retailers Expand Embedded Finance to Unlock Control and Customization
    Embedded Finance Grows Up: How Online Marketplaces Can Retain Customers and Boost Revenues