90% of FinTechs Offer Embedded Payments as Competition Intensifies

Embedded finance is a staple feature of FinTechs. Every firm surveyed has already embedded at least one capability, and embedded payments have become the default entry point. But the new story is what happens next: As FinTechs push beyond payments, the risks shift from external threats like fraud and regulation to internal strain and execution pressure.

Download “FinTechs Tap Embedded Payments to Deepen Customer Relationships,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Marqeta collaboration, for more.