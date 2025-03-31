Many Consumers Lack Access to Credit for Emergency Expenses

Whether it’s an impulsive “want” or an emergency “need,” shoppers face the same question: How can they pay for it? Consumers making unplanned purchases mostly use credit, especially credit cards, and they want to be sure their payments will go through. PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research, “Managing Unplanned Expenses: How The Pay Later Economy Fits Consumer Needs,” a collaboration with Splitit, examines how consumers navigate the unexpected.