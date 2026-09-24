Cover for the PYMNTS Intelligence and FIS report, The Smart Checkout Opportunity. PYMNTS Intelligence reports that 95% of brands want smart checkout tools that apply better offers automatically at payment.

Every Brand Surveyed Sees a Path to Smart Checkout

The Smart Checkout Opportunity: Why Brands are Ready to Fund a Smarter Checkout Ecosystem

PYMNTS Intelligence surveyed 63 consumer brands about smart checkout technology, and each saw a path to participating. Their interest is clear, but getting to a yes is where things get interesting.

Inside the September Report

  • Nearly all brands are very or extremely interested in smart checkout, and 86% would adopt it today.
  • Just 11% personalize offers or respond in real time. More than half say automatic smart checkout would improve promotions.
  • Every brand sees a path to adoption, but 59% want proof of incremental sales and 56% require fraud and misuse safeguards.

    By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and FIS by telephone, email, SMS and mail. You also consent to the sharing of your information with FIS, as applicable, in accordance with PYMNTS' Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions, and FIS' Privacy Notice. You may withdraw your consent, change your communication preferences or unsubscribe at any time.


    to receive communications from FIS and agree to the terms above.

    to our daily newsletter, PYMNTS Today.

    The Seamless Checkout Opportunity

    The Smart Basket Opportunity: How Merchants Can Capture More Consumer Spending The Smart Basket Opportunity: How Merchants Can Capture More Consumer Spending
    The Smart Basket Opportunity: Why Issuers Are Ready For A Better Rewards System The Smart Basket Opportunity: Why Issuers Are Ready For A Better Rewards System
    Embedded Offers: The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Inside Recent Consumer Spending Embedded Offers: The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Inside Recent Consumer Spending