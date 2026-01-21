Retention Is Name of the Game for Netflix’s AI Strategy

Highlights
Netflix is becoming a retention business, not a growth story, using AI as core infrastructure to keep 325M+ members engaged at scale.
AI reduces friction and boosts perceived value, personalizing discovery, localization and ads so the same catalog feels tailored without higher costs.
AI also acts as organizational glue, helping Netflix identify which content, formats and investments drive the most retention value, align creative ambition with margins, and manage growing complexity from ads, live events, games and potential major acquisitions.
Can entertainment one day turn into software? That’s the near-term future that Netflix is chasing, at least according to executive commentary during the company’s fourth quarter 2025 earnings call on Tuesday (Jan. 20).