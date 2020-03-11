Subscriptions

Sonos Targets Cafes, Coffee Shops For Subscription Services

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Sonos will introduce bundle packages of its products.

Speaker company Sonos said it plans to begin selling bundles of speakers to businesses in response to purchases already being made by many customers.

The initiative will focus on a host of different business types, such as coffee shops, cafes, gyms, offices and yoga studios, which often need a multitude of speakers. Sonos said it has seen those types of businesses and others often buying individual speakers and devices to use already, so the company wanted to lean into that.

An email from the company said the company wants to “make it even easier for business customers to bring great sound into their spaces.” The Sonos website advertises some of the potential uses: creating a relaxing atmosphere for a spa, livening up a boutique, entertaining patients in a waiting room and more.

Sonos said it wants to let those businesses use a subscription program to choose between three bundle packages for speakers. The program is currently being tested by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Seattle and the Netherlands.

The bundles include up to six Sonos One SL speakers, wall mounts and professional installation, and the Sonos Boost feature for Wi-Fi extension and uninterrupted listening.

The Seattle bundle will also include the Soundtrack Your Brand feature, which allows for “ad free, curated and fully licensed music” selected for the customer without the customer having to manually pick out a playlist.

In the Netherlands, the Epidemic Spaces feature will be included.

In addition, Sonos is offering customer support, a warranty, and a 45-day money back guarantee.

Pricing comes in three tiers and ranges from $50 a month for two speakers to $200 a month for six speakers. All plans are for a two-year period of time.

In other news, Sonos has been involved as of late in a legal battle with Google, which it says infringed on its patents for speakers when Sonos entered an agreement with the search engine giant in 2013.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus. Uber to compensate drivers infected with coronavirus.
4.7K
Coronavirus

Ride-hailing, Delivery Cos. Eye Coronavirus Worker Pay Fund

PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research PayPal Talks Illegal Gun Trafficking Research
4.6K
Security & Fraud

PayPal On Bringing Data Firepower To Bust Illegal Gun Trafficking

4.1K
B2B Payments

A B2C Merchant’s Guide To The B2B Ecosystem

Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others. Facial recognition tech has friends in Google, Microsoft and others.
3.7K
Biometrics

Tech Firms Want Moderation, Not Bans, On Facial Recognition

Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt Coronavirus' Potential Affects On Markets, Debt
3.0K
Economy

Will The Coronavirus Unleash Corporate Debt Contagion?

SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike SoulCycle To Debut Home Exercise Bike
2.9K
Retail

SoulCycle Challenges Peloton By Launching At Home Bike

Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless, Amazon, Go, Just Walk Out Technology, Merchants, cashierless,
2.8K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Sells ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology To Merchants

Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects Grocery Stores, Hotels Deal With Coronavirus Effects
2.7K
Coronavirus

Groceries, Retailers Limit Purchase Of Coronavirus Supplies; Hotels Deal With Cancellations

Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns Grab, Gojek, indonesia, partnership, south-east Asia’s unicorns
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

SoftBank Shareholders Push For Grab, Gojek Deal In Indonesia

Coronavirus Coronavirus
2.5K
Coronavirus

Commerce Takes Hit From Coronavirus With Travel, Supply Chain Impacts

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity
2.4K
2
Acquiring

Intuit Eyes Buying Credit Sesame, NerdWallet And Finicity

Quickbooks has added new features. Quickbooks has added new features.
2.4K
B2B Payments

QuickBooks Deepens PayPal Integration For SMB Payments

Using First Principles To Compete With Banks Using First Principles To Compete With Banks
2.3K
Banking

How To Compete With Banks: Start With First Principles

artificial intelligence AI chatbot artificial intelligence AI chatbot
2.2K
Coronavirus

How Hospitals Use AI To Triage The Triage

SMB solutions SMB solutions
2.1K
B2B Payments

Metro Bank Links With ezbob For Same-Day SMB Loans