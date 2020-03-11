Speaker company Sonos said it plans to begin selling bundles of speakers to businesses in response to purchases already being made by many customers.

The initiative will focus on a host of different business types, such as coffee shops, cafes, gyms, offices and yoga studios, which often need a multitude of speakers. Sonos said it has seen those types of businesses and others often buying individual speakers and devices to use already, so the company wanted to lean into that.

An email from the company said the company wants to “make it even easier for business customers to bring great sound into their spaces.” The Sonos website advertises some of the potential uses: creating a relaxing atmosphere for a spa, livening up a boutique, entertaining patients in a waiting room and more.

Sonos said it wants to let those businesses use a subscription program to choose between three bundle packages for speakers. The program is currently being tested by small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Seattle and the Netherlands.

The bundles include up to six Sonos One SL speakers, wall mounts and professional installation, and the Sonos Boost feature for Wi-Fi extension and uninterrupted listening.

The Seattle bundle will also include the Soundtrack Your Brand feature, which allows for “ad free, curated and fully licensed music” selected for the customer without the customer having to manually pick out a playlist.

In the Netherlands, the Epidemic Spaces feature will be included.

In addition, Sonos is offering customer support, a warranty, and a 45-day money back guarantee.

Pricing comes in three tiers and ranges from $50 a month for two speakers to $200 a month for six speakers. All plans are for a two-year period of time.

In other news, Sonos has been involved as of late in a legal battle with Google, which it says infringed on its patents for speakers when Sonos entered an agreement with the search engine giant in 2013.