Affirm Targets Card Networks With Broader Payments Push

Highlights
Affirm said transaction frequency per active user has climbed 50% since its last investor forum, reaching 6.7 transactions annually.
The company is betting that its closed-loop network and real-time underwriting models can deepen merchant and consumer engagement simultaneously.
Affirm executives outlined plans to expand the ecosystem through cards, wallets, banking integrations and an industrial bank charter.
As buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms compete to move beyond checkout financing, Affirm used its investor forum Tuesday (May 12) to argue that growth and share of spend across consumer payments will be cemented through data, underwriting and network scale rather than promotional lending alone.