Why the Subscription Business Is No Longer About Content
Watch more: Live Rountable
Jake Lambrecht is the director of partnerships and platforms at Nuvei, which offers modular, flexible and scalable technology that enables companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services.
Ken Houseman is the vice president of order to cash at Zuora, where he is focused on building seamless financial operations experiences and driving monetization agility for global enterprises.
Patrick Presto is the head of payments at Vimeo, where he leads product, operations and engineering teams across subscriptions and marketplace business lines.