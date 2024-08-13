Oracle Adds Pricing Rules to Supply Chain Management Platform

Oracle has added new user experience (UX) enhancements such as pricing rules for order management to the Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM).

These upgrades are built with the consumer-grade Oracle Redwood Design System and are designed to benefit procurement professionals, logistics managers, field service technicians and product managers, the company said in a Tuesday (Aug. 13) press release.

“With the latest Redwood user experience updates, Oracle Cloud SCM customers can increase the speed and accuracy of operations, reduce costs and improve overall efficiency,” Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development at Oracle, said in the release.

One of the new enhancements to the platform is pricing rules for order management, which helps organizations automate discounts and increase the efficiency of sales promotions, according to the release.

Another enhancement is field parts inventory for maintenance, which helps service technicians manage parts inventory, reservations, transfers and returns while working in the field, the release said.

The platform also now includes a structures view for product management, which helps product managers analyze and validate bill of materials and component item information, and a guided task for mass component replacement, which helps organizations improve user efficiency and reduce potential errors when performing a mass replacement of a component on one or more item structures, per the release.

“Supply chain professionals are under pressure to move with speed and accuracy as they navigate numerous challenges in every step of the supply chain,” Leone said in the release. “In this high-stakes environment, a poor user experience can add to frustration, cause further delays and add costs.”

Retail and manufacturing companies are investing in digital technology to improve procurement operations and limit business disruptions caused by potential future supply chain breakdowns, according to “Digital Payments: Modernizing Procurement Processes,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Corcentric collaboration.

The report found that 31% of retailers and 42% of manufacturers are already investing in upgrades to procurement technology, and that another 53% of retailers and 44% of manufacturers plan to do so.

In another recent upgrade, Oracle said in March that it added new generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to its Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, embedding them in existing business workflows across finance, supply chain, human resources, sales, marketing and service.

