Manchester City and OKX Launch ‘Unseen City’ Digital Escape Room Merging AI and Web3

Fans of the U.K.’s Manchester City Football Club can step into a digital realm where fandom meets futuristic technology.

Manchester City and global cryptocurrency exchange OKX have launched a digital venture, “Unseen City: Echoes of Blue,” a virtual escape room that merges Web3 technology with interactive artificial intelligence (AI). This immersive experience, which began Aug. 9 and runs through Sept. 5, invites fans to dive into a digital adventure, offering a fresh way to engage with their favorite team while unlocking exclusive rewards and unique interactions.

The virtual escape room offers an immersive journey through five uniquely themed rooms: the Training Room, Strategy Room, OKX Lounge, Trophy Room and Lobby. Each room presents distinct tasks and themes, where fans can interact with AI-powered avatars of Manchester City stars like Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne. These digital avatars assist users with guidance and hints, enhancing the gameplay and delivering an engaging and tailored experience.

This initiative continues OKX’s efforts to integrate Web3 technology into fan experiences, reflecting a deep partnership with Manchester City since its inception in 2022.

In an interview with PYMNTS, Michael Page, head of brand marketing at OKX, explained the goals behind “Unseen City: Echoes of Blue.”

“At OKX we get to work with some of the best partners in the world, including Manchester City,” Page said. “On the field, where Manchester City have just secured a historic fourth in a row Premier League title, and off the field the club with OKX are taking that collective ambition and creating experiences that get fans closer to the players and combined brands that they love.”

The primary goal of launching “Unseen City: Echoes of Blue” is to create an innovative and immersive experience that deepens fan engagement, according to Page, who said it is “designed to continue breaking new ground in how fans interact with the club, offering a unique digital journey that enhances the traditional fan experience. This aligns with OKX’s vision to drive digital engagement and bring fans closer to the properties they love.”

The idea of a virtual escape room concept that offers an engaging experience, Page said, mirrors the excitement and strategy of soccer.

“Like everything we do, we have ambitious engagement goals, with the hope that the novelty and immersive nature of the campaign will drive high participation rates among fans globally,” he said. “Digital initiatives like ‘Unseen City: Echoes of Blue’ can significantly boost brand advocacy that goes beyond the ordinary. By engaging fans in a unique and interactive way, OKX and Man City continue to offer new ways for fans to interact with the partnership across the world.”

Through AI-powered avatars of Manchester City players, fans are guided through the virtual escape room, making the experience more personalized and engaging. These avatars interact with participants, providing hints and feedback that enrich the gameplay, adding layers of realism and connection that enhance the immersive nature of the experience.

AI-powered player avatars create a direct and interactive link between fans and their favorite players, offering a personalized touch to the digital experience, Page said. “Humanizing the digital experience not only enhances the appeal of the campaign, but also drives deeper engagement, which is more memorable for our fans.”

Success will be evaluated using several key metrics, Page said, including participation rates, levels of interaction within the virtual escape room, digital reach and participant feedback. Additionally, the impact on fan loyalty and brand advocacy will be measured through follow-up engagement metrics and surveys, assessing how the initiative impacts long-term fan relationships.