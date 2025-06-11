Cloud Giants Hit Slow Lane as Legacy Systems Stall Enterprise Upgrades

Highlights
Enterprise digital transformation is shifting focus from tool adoption to navigating legacy systems, timing upgrades, and aligning with corporate culture and long-term IT strategies.
Cloud providers face slower, more complex sales cycles as large enterprises tie modernization efforts — like ERP migrations and mainframe retirements — to multiyear capital plans and contract renewals.
A disconnect exists between tech innovation and enterprise adoption speed, with fast-moving advancements in AI and cloud services clashing with the slow, deliberate pace of corporate decision making and budgetary cycles.
Where a business spends its money determines its strategy.
