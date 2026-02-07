The Friction Economy: Why Gen Z Is Trading Smartphones for Dumb Devices
There’s a special look kids give a floppy disk. They turn it over, tap the little metal shutter, and then ask, politely but devastatingly: “So where do you plug in the Wi‑Fi?” It’s the same energy adults bring to a rotary phone: reverence, confusion and the suspicion that someone is filming a prank video. After a decade of making everything frictionless (from playlists to payments), it turns out we’re developing a taste for a little friction on purpose.