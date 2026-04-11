The Side Hustle Has Entered Its Weird Era
There was a time when the side hustle had a uniform: a rideshare decal, a delivery bag, maybe a second phone buzzing with low-margin urgency. Now it looks more like a cultural fever dream. The extra-income economy has spilled out of the car and into the backyard, the wedding aisle, the livestream and the velvet-rope line. What used to be shorthand for “drive strangers, deliver noodles” has become a much stranger exercise in monetizing whatever you already have: time, charisma, square footage, niche expertise or simply the willingness to do the thing that somebody wealthier or busier would rather not do themselves.