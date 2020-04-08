Rise Of eCommerce Shopping In Challenging Times

Online grocery sales have spiked because of the coronavirus, but the sector had been heading toward a breakout year. It’s a tough call as to whether eCommerce will “stick” when the crisis situation is over. And new data shows that eCommerce sales will show a large increase as March earnings reports begin to emerge this week, with recent consumer spending and supply chain concerns appearing to be non-factors in growth. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

210%: Increase in the dollar value of orders from full-assortment grocery merchants from March 12 to March 15, YOY.

200%: Minimum increase in online clothing shopping in March, compared to 2019.

111%: Growth of buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) from March 12 to March 15, compared to last year.

74%: Increase of transaction volumes in most eCommerce retail sectors in March compared to 2019.

$32.22B: Forecasted value of U.S. food and beverage eCommerce sales this year, prior to the coronavirus crisis.