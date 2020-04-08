Today In Data

The Continued Rise Of eCommerce Shopping In Challenging Times

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Rise Of eCommerce Shopping In Challenging Times

Online grocery sales have spiked because of the coronavirus, but the sector had been heading toward a breakout year. It’s a tough call as to whether eCommerce will “stick” when the crisis situation is over. And new data shows that eCommerce sales will show a large increase as March earnings reports begin to emerge this week, with recent consumer spending and supply chain concerns appearing to be non-factors in growth. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

210%: Increase in the dollar value of orders from full-assortment grocery merchants from March 12 to March 15, YOY.

200%: Minimum increase in online clothing shopping in March, compared to 2019.

111%: Growth of buy online, pickup in store (BOPIS) from March 12 to March 15, compared to last year.

74%: Increase of transaction volumes in most eCommerce retail sectors in March compared to 2019.

$32.22B: Forecasted value of U.S. food and beverage eCommerce sales this year, prior to the coronavirus crisis.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
30.6K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
24.2K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
13.1K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

smbs-paycheck-protection-program smbs-paycheck-protection-program
13.0K
Loans

Bumpy First Days As Banks Grapple With SMB PPP Demand

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
10.5K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus IPO, biotech, augmented reality, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, WiMi Hologram Cloud, coronavirus
8.8K
IPO

Biotech, Augmented Reality Startups Test Investment Appetite With IPOs

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
7.6K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
5.1K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
4.8K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
4.6K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

Foursquare Foursquare
4.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.0K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.0K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
3.9K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
3.6K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief