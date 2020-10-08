Today In Data

Digital Approaches To Retail And Onboarding

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Digital Approaches To Retail And Onboarding

Black Friday will be a digital-first holiday – and possibly even digitally dominated – at a time when consumers who have shifted to digital say they will stick to all or most of those habits in the future. And in digital onboarding, email verification and other authentication technologies can assist in offering a seamless and safe experience for consumers. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$509: Average amount that millennials spent on Black Friday in 2019.

67%: Share of shoppers still concerned about the health risk of returning to pre-pandemic shopping behaviors.

41%: Portion of banks focusing their investments on KYC automation.

20.2%: Share of shoppers who went to a physical store on Black Friday 2019.

2.2B: Number of consumers targeted with COVID-19-related phishing schemes.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.3K
Restaurant innovation

MOOYAH On Weathering The Pandemic With Curbside Pickup, Bulk Food Sales

2.4K
B2B Payments

Crafting The Better B2B ‘Customer’ Experience

2.4K
B2B Payments

Embedded Financing Helps Asia’s SMBs Weather Cash Flow Challenges

Monese Adopts Thought Machine’s Vault Platform
2.3K
1
Digital Banking

Monese Adopts Thought Machine’s Vault Cloud Banking Platform

2.3K
B2B Payments

Melio CEO: Helping SMBs Break Their Paper Check Dependency

2.2K
Big Data

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: EU Aims To Have Big Tech Share Data With Smaller Competitors; Banks Oppose Potential Big Tech Banking Charters

2.0K
B2B Payments

Broadridge, PPI Debut Payments-As-A-Service Offering

FinTech Nium Moves Into The Middle East
2.0K
International

FinTech Nium Moves Into The Middle East

1.9K
Restaurant innovation

REPORT: The QSR’s Digital Checklist For Surviving The Long Haul

Afterpay Teams With Simon Before Holiday Shopping Season
1.9K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay Teams With Simon Malls Before Holiday Shopping Season

1.9K
Bitcoin

Scammers Love Bitcoin, But Consumers Aren’t So Enthusiastic

1.8K
Data

J. P. Morgan: Using Transaction Data To Help Merchants Optimize Cash Flow

1.8K
Cross-border Payments

Oracle, SWIFT Add Fast Cross-Border Payments For SMBs

How Authentication Is Changing In Mobile Banking
1.7K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Banking’s Authentication Game-Changer

1.7K
Digital Banking

BoA Expands Into Digital Financial Planning For Consumers