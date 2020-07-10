Today In Data

Emerging Trends In Retail, Healthcare And Payment Methods

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
livestream shopping

Two new companies, Popshop Live and Glamhive, have come on the scene to provide the needed technology to broadcast, sell and monitor livestream shopping. In payment methods, quick-response (QR) codes are enjoying a renaissance in a post-pandemic world. And, in healthcare, Truepill has notched funding to grow its healthcare offerings at a time when the pharmaceutical industry is due for a jolt from technology. All this, Today in Data.

Today in Data

Data:  

200M: Forecast count of appointments for online medical visits this year.

40%: Approximate proportion of millennials who do not have a primary care physician.

32: Number of panels that will be featured in the Glamhive Digital Summer Bazaar.

25.86%: Share by which the WeChat QR code economy increased in value in the first quarter from the prior year.

$3M: Amount of funding Popshop Live recently raised.

