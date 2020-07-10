Two new companies, Popshop Live and Glamhive, have come on the scene to provide the needed technology to broadcast, sell and monitor livestream shopping. In payment methods, quick-response (QR) codes are enjoying a renaissance in a post-pandemic world. And, in healthcare, Truepill has notched funding to grow its healthcare offerings at a time when the pharmaceutical industry is due for a jolt from technology. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

200M: Forecast count of appointments for online medical visits this year.

40%: Approximate proportion of millennials who do not have a primary care physician.

32: Number of panels that will be featured in the Glamhive Digital Summer Bazaar.

25.86%: Share by which the WeChat QR code economy increased in value in the first quarter from the prior year.

$3M: Amount of funding Popshop Live recently raised.