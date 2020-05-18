Today In Data

The Growth Of Off-Premise Dining, Subscriptions During The Pandemic   

Growth Of Dining, Subscriptions During Pandemic

The pandemic is impacting industries globally, but fewer verticals have been harder hit than restaurants. Stay-at-home mandates and social distancing have led to sinking dining traffic, as restaurants have been bringing in revenue only from delivery and takeout. And in recurring payments, an increasing share of consumers are looking for convenience and comfort in subscriptions as they stay at home to stem the virus’ spread. All this, Today in Data.

50K: Minimum number of new restaurant partners Delivery Hero added in the last three weeks of March.

47M: Projected number of additional streaming video subscriptions by the end of 2020.

75%: Increase in gaming usage during peak hours under stay-at-home mandates.

66%: Share of the New York food delivery industry that Grubhub dominates.

29.2%: Decline in March 2020 restaurant sales due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

